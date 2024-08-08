Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead to be Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearers

Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead were selected by Team USA to lead the country's Olympic team at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

Ledecky won four swimming medals in Paris to become the most decorated American female athlete in Olympic history.

"I am incredibly honored to represent Team USA as a flag bearer as we close our time in Paris together,” said Ledecky in a statement. “I am so proud of this team’s accomplishments in Paris and excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday.”

Mead was a part of Team USA's first gold in men's four rowing since 1960.

"It is an incredible honor to be selected as the flag bearer, and to represent the United States and the sport of rowing, which has never had an American flag bearer in the history of the Olympics. To share this privilege with Katie makes it all the more special," said Mead. "My experience at the Paris Games has been the dream of a lifetime and I'm filled with immense pride, gratitude and joy. I also wish to thank the city of Paris, and the entire country of France, for hosting an incredible Games. I'll cherish these memories forever."

/ is originally from Strafford, Pennsylvania and graduated from Princeton in 2017. His father also rowed at Princeton.

The closing ceremony will take place Sunday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET. While the Opening Ceremony largely took place on boats on the Seine River, the Closing Ceremony will look more traditional, taking place in Stade de France.

When is the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It's expected to last until 5:15 p.m. ET.

What’s the last event of the 2024 Olympics?

The women's basketball gold medal game is the last event before the closing ceremony. It's scheduled to tip off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Bercy Arena.

How can I watch the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

What will happen during the Closing Ceremony?

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

It’s a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull. It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly.

Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

There will be musical performances and “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. ... Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Jolly added: “It’s a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world.”