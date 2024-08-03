Historic!: Katie Ledecky wins her 14th Olympic medal, gold in the 800m freestyle final in Paris

Katie Ledecky is in a league of her own after earning her 14th Olympic medal and her ninth gold medal by winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

With the win in the 800m free, Ledecky becomes the first woman in history to win four Olympic golds in the same individual event in any sport. She joins fellow Olympic legends Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis on a short list of American athletes to ever accomplish the feat.

With nine gold medals, Ledecky now holds the record for most golds by an American woman athlete in Olympic history. (Simone Biles currently has seven golds and two events left in Paris.)

ANOTHER 🥇NE.@katieledecky wins her fourth-straight Olympic gold medal in the 800m freestyle!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/2W4Rq1Q44d — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2024

Already the most decorated American woman in U.S. Olympics history, Ledecky continues to add to her total medal count.

Here in Paris, Ledecky had already won gold in the 1500m free, silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, and bronze in the 400m free.

What events did Katie Ledecky compete in at the Olympics?

Ledecky competed in the 400 free, 800m free, 1500m free, and the 4x200m free relay at the 2024 Olympics.

What medals did Katie Ledecky win in the 2024 Olympics?

Katie Ledecky won four medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

400m free (earned Bronze)800m free1500m free (earned Gold)4x200m free relay (earned Silver)

How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

How many Olympics has Katie Ledecky been in?

Ledecky has competed in four Olympics, the first being London in 2012, where she won a gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle at the age of 15.

In 2016, Ledecky won four gold medals, all for freestyle events (women's 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay), as well as a silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

In Tokyo, Ledecky won two gold medals (women's 800m and 1500m freestyle) and two silver medals (women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay).

So far, in Paris, Ledecky has won a gold in the women's 1500m freestyle, a silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

Katie Ledecky has family connections to the New York area

Ledecky is from Bethesda, Maryland, beloved in the area and from the same state as fellow Olympics legend Michael Phelps.

"We really appreciate all the support, we feel their energy for sure," Ledecky said about the messages of support from back in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. area.

Ledecky currently resides in Gainesville, Florida.

Her father, David, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens, New York and Greenwich, Connecticut. Her mother, Mary Gen, is from North Dakota and swam at the University of Mexico.

Did you know Ledecky's uncle, Jon, is a part-owner of the New York Islanders?

What Olympic medals did Katie Ledecky get in the past?

2012: 800m freestyle gold

2016: 200m free gold

2016: 400m free gold

2016: 800m free gold

2016: 4x200m free relay gold

2016: 4x100m free relay silver

2020: 800m free gold

2020: 1500m free gold

2020: 400m free silver

2020: 4x200m free relay silver

She is also a 21-time world champion and 26-time world medalist, both women swimmer records.