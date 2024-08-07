Live updates: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

What to Know
- Noah Lyles is back on the track for the men's 200m semis Wednesday afternoon.
- U.S. sprinters and medal favorites Quincy Hall and Michael Norman will run in the men's 400m final.
- Men will skate for gold in park finals after preliminary rounds earlier in the day.
- Co-world champion pole vaulters Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy will go head-to-head for the Olympic title.
- U.S. men play Poland in the volleyball semis and play Australia in water polo quarterfinals.
- The U.S. women will take on Nigeria in the women's basketball quarterfinals at Bercy Arena.
- Medals will be awarded in artistic swimming for team acrobatic routines.
- The first ever mixed two-person dinghy medals are due to be awarded in sailing.
Follow along below for live updates on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics.