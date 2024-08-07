2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

In the Stade de France, U.S. men are competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis

By NBC Staff

Sprinter Quincy Hall; Jackie Young of Team USA women's basketball
USA Today Sports

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us