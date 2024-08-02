Jade Carey set to compete in gymnastics vault final on Saturday, her only individual event in Paris

After dealing with an illness during women's gymnastics qualifying, Team USA's Jade Carey will still have the chance to pick up an individual medal in the vault final on Saturday.

An uncharacteristically mistake-riddled routine during qualifying Sunday led Carey to finish well outside the top eight for the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, an event she won gold in during the Tokyo Olympics. She acknowledged after qualifying Sunday she hadn't been feeling well, not exactly an optimal way to prepare for a 45-second routine that requires strength, precision and stamina.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey told olympics.com.

Carey, 24, earned a third-place qualifying score in the vault final behind Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Carey scored a 14.433 in qualifying.

After the event Sunday, Carey posted on social media,"i haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but i gave it everything i had today. thank you for all the support i have received. i’m so grateful."

She competed with Team USA in the women's team final where the team won a gold medal. Carey scored a 14.800 in the team final on the vault.

On Saturday, she'll have a chance to go for her third Olympic medal and her first in an individual vault event.

How do you qualify for the vault final?

The top eight qualifiers in each apparatus from the all-around qualifications earlier at the Olympics qualify for the final in that event. The vault is the only apparatus where gymnasts perform two vaults and then their two scores are averaged together for their qualification total.

However, there is a rule that each country or organizing committee can only send a maximum of two gymnasts to each event. Meaning if the United States has more than two gymnasts in the top eight, then the third competitor wouldn't be able to compete.

Who is competing in the women's artistic gymnastics vault final?

Simone Biles leads the qualifiers with a score of 15.300. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade qualified with a score of 14.683. U.S. gymnast Jade Carey qualified third with a score of 14.333.

Here's the full list of qualifiers for the women's vault final:

Rank Country Name Qualifying Score 1 USA Simone Biles 15.300 2 BRA Rebeca Andrade 14.683 3 USA Jade Carey 14.433 5 KOR Seojeong Yeo 14.183 6 PRK Chang Ok An 14.183 7 CAN Shallon Olsen 14.166 8 CAN Elsabeth Black 14.000 9 BUL Valentina Georgieva 13.999

Jordan Chiles ranked fourth in qualifying, but due to the two competitors per country rule, she is not able to compete in the final.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics vault fault?

The women's vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch the women's vault final?

The women's vault final will air live on NBC, Peacock and on a livestream at NBCOlympics.com.

The vault final will reair on NBC and Peacock in primetime Saturday night.