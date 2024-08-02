Here's who is competing in the women's vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade lead the expected field at the women's artistic gymnastics vault finals set for Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

The vault is one of Biles' signature gymnastic events and she showed why on Thursday at the women's all-around where she won gold after completing a Yurchenko double pike, a skill now named for her as the 'Biles II.'

Biles finished first in qualifying for the vault earlier in the week with a score of 15.300.

One of her biggest competitors in the event is expected to be Andrade, from Brazil. Andrade finished second in vault qualifying with a score of 14.683. Andrade also captured the gold in the vault at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beat Biles in the 2023 World Championships.

In the all-around final on Thursday, Biles won the gold and had the top score for the vault. Andrade took the silver and had the second-highest vault score, all setting the stage for a competitive and exciting apparatus final on Saturday.

How do you qualify for the vault final?

The top eight qualifiers in each apparatus from the all-around qualifications earlier at the Olympics qualify for the final in that event. The vault is the only apparatus where gymnasts perform two vaults and then their two scores are averaged together for their qualification total.

However, there is a rule that each country or organizing committee can only send a maximum of two gymnasts to each event. Meaning if the United States has more than two gymnasts in the top eight, then the third competitor wouldn't be able to compete.

Who is competing in the women's artistic gymnastics vault final?

Simone Biles leads the qualifiers with a score of 15.300. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade qualified with a score of 14.683. U.S. gymnast Jade Carey qualified third with a score of 14.333.

Here's the full list of qualifiers for the women's vault final:

Rank Country Name Qualifying Score 1 USA Simone Biles 15.300 2 BRA Rebeca Andrade 14.683 3 USA Jade Carey 14.433 5 KOR Seojeong Yeo 14.183 6 PRK Chang Ok An 14.183 7 CAN Shallon Olsen 14.166 8 CAN Elsabeth Black 14.000 9 BUL Valentina Georgieva 13.999

Jordan Chiles ranked fourth in qualifying, but due to the two competitors per country rule, she is not able to compete in the final.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics vault fault?

The women's vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch the women's vault final?

The women's vault final will air live on NBC, Peacock and on a livestream at NBCOlympics.com.

The vault final will reair on NBC and Peacock in primetime Saturday night.

Here are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

What TV channel is the women's gymnastics event on?

Most of the gymnastics events will air live on NBC and Peacock. Some will also air on E!. If you miss the live airing of the event, most, if not all, will reair each night in Primetime in Paris on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET, except Sundays when coverage starts at 7 p.m.