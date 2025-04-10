New York City

Tour helicopter with 6 aboard crashes in Hudson River, officials say

The incident appeared to involve a tour helicopter and video showed parts of the aircraft coming apart before it made impact.

A helicopter with six people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Six people were reportedly aboard the tour helicopter. At least five people were believed to be dead and one person was pulled from the water and taken to an area hospital.

NBC New York's Marc Santia confirms there are multiple fatalities following a helicopter crash in the Hudson River. 

It wasn't immediately clear where it was headed or had come from.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed. Rescue teams with the NYPD, Jersey City, FDNY and others were among the teams responding.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

Witness Bruce Wall said he saw the helicopter “falling apart” in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. The propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell, he said.

