Jade Carey announces plans to return to Oregon State for NCAA 2025 gymnastics season

Jade Carey, straight off winning two medals at the Paris Olympics, announced she will be returning to Oregon State for the 2025 gymnastics season and the chance to compete again at the NCAA level.

"let's run it back beaver nation," Carey posted on Instagram.

Carey, 24, got a big welcome home in Corvallis, Oregon, including a parade-style celebration after returning home from Paris.

"beaver nation, you are special!! the best welcome home EVER," posted Carey.

She earned a gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final and a bronze in the vault final.' She also won gold in the floor exercise in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Before Carey competes next year for Oregon State, she's first touring the United States with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and other members of the U.S. gymnastics team in the "Gold Over America Tour" this fall.

Carey was named the PAC-12 gymnast of the year in 2022 and 2023 and was a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics.

She's a rising senior at Oregon State, where she studies digital communications.

There are definitely no retirement plans in store for this Team USA gymnastics medalist anytime soon.