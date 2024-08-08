2024 Paris Olympics

Jade Carey announces plans to return to Oregon State for NCAA 2025 gymnastics season

Carey's senior gymnastics season at Oregon State University will begin in early 2025

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Jade Carey, straight off winning two medals at the Paris Olympics, announced she will be returning to Oregon State for the 2025 gymnastics season and the chance to compete again at the NCAA level.

"let's run it back beaver nation," Carey posted on Instagram.

Carey, 24, got a big welcome home in Corvallis, Oregon, including a parade-style celebration after returning home from Paris.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"beaver nation, you are special!! the best welcome home EVER," posted Carey.

She earned a gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final and a bronze in the vault final.' She also won gold in the floor exercise in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Before Carey competes next year for Oregon State, she's first touring the United States with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and other members of the U.S. gymnastics team in the "Gold Over America Tour" this fall.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: A big day for Team USA on the track and US men take on Serbia in basketball semifinal

2024 Paris Olympics

Watch the top moments from Day 12 of the Olympics as Team USA captures 8 medals

Carey was named the PAC-12 gymnast of the year in 2022 and 2023 and was a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Gymnastics.

She's a rising senior at Oregon State, where she studies digital communications.

There are definitely no retirement plans in store for this Team USA gymnastics medalist anytime soon.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsGymnasticsUSA Gymnastics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us