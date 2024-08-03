Golden once again!: Simone Biles wins gold in women's vault finals at the 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles won the gold medal in the women's vault finals at the Paris Olympics, once again drilling a Yurchenko double pike and putting a bigger exclamation point on her title as the "Greatest Of All Time."

In a red leotard the NBC commentators called her "power color," Biles showed why she's the best there is in the sport. On her first vault, she once again performed her new signature skill, the Yurchenko double pike, officially named the 'Biles II' in the sport's Code of Points.

She earned a 15.700 for her effort on that first vault and then a 14.900 on her second vault, for a total score of 15.300, and handing Biles the vault gold again, which she last took home in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She had tough competition, especially from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who took the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Andrade took home the silver medal with a final score of 14.966 and the United States' Jade Carey took home the bronze with a score of 14.466.

Biles now has 10 Olympics medals, including seven golds, one silver, and two bronze. She's the most-decorated American gymnast of all time and just keeps adding to her legacy.

Biles isn't done in Paris either. She's expected to compete in the balance beam and floor finals on Monday.

How did Simone Biles score in the vault finals?

Simone Biles had a total score of 15.300 in the women's vault finals.

In her first vault, Biles scored a 15.700, including a difficulty score of 6.400, an execution score of 9.400, and a penalty of -0.1.

In her second vault, Biles scored a 14.900, including a difficulty score of 5.600 and an execution score of 9.300.

MAKE THAT 7️⃣!@Simone_Biles takes home her seventh Olympic Gold Medal with a victory on Vault at the Paris Games! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/utgqy5nFwZ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2024

Here are the scores for the women's vault finals

Here's how the gymnasts scored in the women's vault finals (in order of performance):

Valentina Georgieva had a final score of 13.983 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 13.866).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 13.866). Chang Ok An had a final score of 14.216 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.216 and 13.983).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.216 and 13.983). Shallon Olsen had a final score of 13.366 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 12.633).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 12.633). Simone Biles had a final score of 15.300 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 15.700 and 14.900).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 15.700 and 14.900). Elsabeth Black had a final score of 13.933 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 13.766).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.100 and 13.766). Rebeca Andrade had a final score of 14.966 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 15.100 and 14.833).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 15.100 and 14.833). Seojeong Yeo had a final score of 13.416 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.166 and 12.666).

in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.166 and 12.666). Jade Carey had a final score of 14.466 in the vault finals (with individual vault scores of 14.733 and 14.200).

How is the final vault score calculated?

Gymnasts perform two vaults with their scores averaged together for the total score.

The gymnast with the highest average score for their two vaults in the finals wins.

How can I watch the vault final if I missed it?

The women's vault final will reair on 'Primetime in Paris' on NBC, Peacock and streaming on NBCOlympics.com Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The GOAT is golden again. 🥇



Simone Biles is the #ParisOlympics vault champion.



📺 NBC, E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/XpyHqaQpGu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Who competed in the women's artistic gymnastics vault final?

Simone Biles led the qualifiers with a score of 15.300. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade qualified with a score of 14.683. U.S. gymnast Jade Carey qualified third with a score of 14.333.

Here's the full list of qualifiers for the women's vault final:

Rank Country Name Qualifying Score 1 USA Simone Biles 15.300 2 BRA Rebeca Andrade 14.683 3 USA Jade Carey 14.433 5 KOR Seojeong Yeo 14.183 6 PRK Chang Ok An 14.183 7 CAN Shallon Olsen 14.166 8 CAN Elsabeth Black 14.000 9 BUL Valentina Georgieva 13.999

Jordan Chiles ranked fourth in qualifying, but due to the two competitors per country rule, she is not able to compete in the final.

How does scoring work for gymnastics?

Gymnasts are scored by two panels on the content and execution of their routine.

Perfect total scores no longer come to a value of 10, though gymnasts can get a perfect 10 for execution. Scores typically fall in the 14- to 16-point range.

Total scores are based on the total of the difficulty score and execution score combined, minus any deductions. The difficulty panel decides the "D-score" while the execution panel starts at 10.0 and deducts points based on how the routine went. The execution score is the "e-score."

So it's the D-score plus the E-score minus Deductions to get the total score.

Deductions or penalties can occur if a gymnast goes out of bounds. Gymnasts can lose anywhere from 0.1 points for something small that happened during the routine to 1.0 point for a fall.

The difficulty score is based on "difficulty, connection value and element requirements" and the execution score, which includes "execution, artistry, composition and technique," according to our partners at NBC Olympics.

The official rule book is the FIG Code of Points.

When was the United States' last medal in the vault at an Olympics?

MyKayla Skinner won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

When was the United States' last gold medal in the vault at an Olympics?

Simone Biles won the gold in Rio in the 2016 Olympics.

Here are the remaining women's artistic gymnastics events

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on E! and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.