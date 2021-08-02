Watch Jade Carey's Gold-Winning Floor Routine and Relive Her Tokyo Performances

American gymnast Jade Carey has won her first Olympic medal in her final event at the Tokyo Games.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the gold on floor exercise with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Watch her medal-winning routine and relive all her past performances from this year's events here:

Jade Carey's Gold-Winning Floor Routine

While Carey didn't do a triple-double layout, which is three twists and two flips while keeping her body straight, like many fans wanted, she still pulled a flawless double-double to lock up the gold.

Jade Carey Finishes 8th in Vault Final

Before her rise to gold, there were also falls.

Just one day before she won gold, Carey was unable to cleanly land either of her vaults in the women's gymnastics event final. She posted 11.933 and 12.900 to close out the competition in eighth place but her teammate Mykayla Skinner landed the silver.

Jade Carey in Individual All-Around Finals

Carey was initially pushed out of the all-around finals, in which gymnasts compete in all four events: uneven bars, vault, balance beam and the floor exercise, but she returned to replace Simone Biles who decided she could no longer compete.

When the competition arrived, she started strong on the vault with a score of 15.200.

After falling twice during warm-ups, Carey scored a 13.500 on the uneven bars in the all-around final, getting huge air on her dismount.

Carey then came off the balance beam in the all-around final, ending her chances of winning a medal. Though she had a strong recovery and scored an 11.533.

Carey went on to close out the individual all-around final on floor, one of her specialties, earning a 13.966 for a high-flying routine.

Before she got to the floor exercise final, Carey had to qualify and she advanced with the third best score in the field