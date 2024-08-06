Here's where you can see Simone Biles next: What to know about the ‘Gold Over America Tour'

Straight from the success of the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles and members of the U.S. gymnastics team will be touring cities across the United States in the "Gold Over America Tour," or G.O.A.T. of course.

Tickets are on sale now for the 30-city gymnastics tour, headlined by Biles, but featuring many of Team USA's medal-winning athletes, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, and Brody Malone.

“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a press release for the event. “I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”

The Gold Over America Tour will stop in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Houston, among other cities.

Who are the gymnasts participating in the Gold Over America Tour?

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Paul Juda

Peng-Peng Lee

Brody Malone

Katelyn Ohashi

Stephen Nedoroscik

Fred Richard

Joscelyn Roberson

Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos

Casimir Schmidt

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Gold Over America Tour website says more athletes will be announced soon.

Here is when the GOAT gymnastics event is coming to your city

The Gold Across America Tour will start on September 17 in Oceanside, California and visit 30 cities as it wraps up November 3 in Detroit.

Sept. 17: Oceanside, Calif. (Frontwave Arena)

Sept. 18: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

Sept. 20: Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

Sept. 21: San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center)

Sept. 23: Salt Lake City, Utah (Maverik Center)

Sept. 25: Denver, CO (Ball Arena)

Sept. 27: Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)

Sept. 28: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)

Sept. 29: Chicago, Ill. (United Center

Oct. 1: Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center)

Oct. 2: Pittsburgh, Pa. (PPG Paints Arena)

Oct. 4: Philadelphia, Pa. (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 5: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

Oct. 6: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Oct. 8: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

Oct. 9: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

Oct. 11: Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)

Oct. 12: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)

Oct. 13: Duluth, Ga. (Gas South Arena)

Oct. 15: St. Charles, Mo. (The Family Arena)

Oct. 16: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Oct. 18: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Oct. 19: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

Oct. 20: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

Oct. 27: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Oct. 29: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Oct. 30: Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)

Nov. 1: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Nov. 2: Cincinnati, Ohio (Heritage Bank Center)

Nov. 3: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.