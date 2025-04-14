NYPD officers opened fire on a knife-wielding suspect in Queens just below the 30 Av subway station early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were responding to a call of a man with a knife around 6:20 a.m. at 30th Ave and 31st St in Astoria, the NYPD said. Police had received numerous calls of a man with a knife acting erratic with callers thinking he might stab someone, officials said.

Police said they gave orders to the man to drop the 14-inch knife. After the suspect didn't comply, officers used their Tasers but said they did not work. The NYPD then tried for nearly a minute to convince the man to drop the knife before he advanced on the officers and they were forced to fire, according to police.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"They were forced to defend themselves," said NYPD Chief of Department John Chell.

Officers could be seen in a Citizen app video trying to render aid to the man after he was shot.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspect, who was 61 years old, later died at a local hospital. Police said the man a history of mental health issues.

The knife was seen by an NBC New York crew steps from the elevated subway tracks for the N and W lines.

An investigation is underway and investigators could be seen placing dozens of cups on the ground to serve as evidence markers. The entire sequence of events as caught on body-worn police cameras and surveillance video from the scene.

"The NYPD tries, at all times, to de-escalate and slow down these situations," Chell told reporters.