How to watch: Frederick Richard, Paul Juda compete in men's all-around at Olympics

Two stars of the United States men's gymnastics team will be competing in the men's all-around final on Wednesday in Paris.

Paul Juda, 23, and Fred Richard, 20, will be chasing a gold medal after an exciting and energizing team final on Monday that earned Team USA the bronze.

Both Richard and Juda are making their Olympic debuts in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When is the men's all around final?

The men's all-around final at the Paris Olympics will start at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31.

What channel is the men's gymnastics all-around final on?

The men's all-around final will air live on NBC and Peacock.

A livestream will also be available here.

How many rotations are in the men's all-around final?

There are six rotations in the men's all around final.

The men will compete in the floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.

In the first rotation, Richard will start on the pommel horse and Juda will start on the rings.

Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?.

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Date Time (ET) Event Monday, July 29 11:30 a.m. Team Final Wednesday, July 31 11:30 a.m. All-Around Final Saturday, August 3 9:30 a.m. Floor Exercise Final Saturday, August 3 11:16 a.m. Pommel Horse Final Sunday, August 4 9 a.m. Rings Final Sunday, August 4 10:24 a.m. Vault Final Monday, August 5 5:45 a.m. Parallel Bars Final Monday, August 5 7:33 a.m. Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.