Bobby Finke swam his way into the history books.

The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal. Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Finke led throughout in Sunday's race at the 2024 Olympics, finishing 3.88 seconds ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who took silver in 14:34.55. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen took bronze in 14:39.63.

Finke set the third swimming world record of these Olympics and provided a much-needed jolt for the mighty American team, which leads the overall medal count but had endured a series of disappointing results from some of its biggest swimmers.

Finke’s gold was the seventh for the U.S., pulling them into a tie with Australia for the top spot in that column.

Finke earlier this week took silver in the 800m freestyle, an event he also won at the Tokyo Olympics.

