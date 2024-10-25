World Series

World Series predictions: What are the odds for Yankees vs. Dodgers?

Major online sports betting sites are favoring the Dodgers in the World Series. Here's a look at the odds for Game 1 and the World Series winner

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who is favored to win the World Series?

The answer is the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Yankees, according to three key online sports betting sites. The Dodgers are also favored over the Yankees for Game 1 Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Here are the odds for the World Series winner and for the Game 1 winner.

*Below odds are from approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

What are the World Series odds? Which team is favored?

The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, according to a number of sportsbooks.

FanDuel:

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: -126
  • New York Yankees: +108

DraftKings:

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: -125
  • New York Yankees: +105

BETMGM:

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: -130
  • New York Yankees: +110

What are the World Series Game 1 odds? Who is favored tonight?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are favored in Game 1 (-1.5 spread).

Moneyline:

  • Yankees: +110
  • Dodgers: -130

Total:

  • Yankees: -122
  • Dodgers: +100
  • Over/under 8.5 runs

The odds are similar if you look at DraftKings, where the Dodgers are also favored (-1.5 spread):

Moneyline:

  • Yankees: +110
  • Dodgers: -130

Total:

  • Yankees: +100
  • Dodgers: -120
  • Over/under 9 runs

World Series schedule

  • Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6, Friday, Nov. 1: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 2: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.

