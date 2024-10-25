World Series predictions: What are the odds for Yankees vs. Dodgers?

Who is favored to win the World Series?

The answer is the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Yankees, according to three key online sports betting sites. The Dodgers are also favored over the Yankees for Game 1 Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Here are the odds for the World Series winner and for the Game 1 winner.

*Below odds are from approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

What are the World Series odds? Which team is favored?

The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, according to a number of sportsbooks.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

FanDuel:

Los Angeles Dodgers : -126

: -126 New York Yankees: +108

DraftKings:

Los Angeles Dodgers : -125

: -125 New York Yankees: +105

BETMGM:

Los Angeles Dodgers : -130

: -130 New York Yankees: +110

What are the World Series Game 1 odds? Who is favored tonight?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are favored in Game 1 (-1.5 spread).

Moneyline:

Yankees: +110

+110 Dodgers: -130

Total:

Yankees: -122

-122 Dodgers: +100

+100 Over/under 8.5 runs

The odds are similar if you look at DraftKings, where the Dodgers are also favored (-1.5 spread):

Moneyline:

Yankees: +110

+110 Dodgers: -130

Total:

Yankees: +100

+100 Dodgers: -120

-120 Over/under 9 runs

World Series schedule

Game 1, Friday, Oct. 25: Dodger Stadium

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 26: Dodger Stadium

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 28: Yankee Stadium

Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 29: Yankee Stadium

Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 30: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)

Game 6, Friday, Nov. 1: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 2: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.