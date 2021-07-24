4 to Watch: Skateboarding's Olympic Debut, 1st Swimming Medals, Simone Biles & More

There is no shortage of must-see action on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. The first medals in the swimming competition will be awarded, with Team USA among the top contenders, while skateboarding makes its Olympic debut with American superstar Nyjah Huston the gold medal favorite.

Simone Biles hits the gymnastics floor, along with the rest of Team USA, for the first step on their quest to gold early Sunday, while the best surfers in the world ride the waves in Tokyo, weather permitting, for the first time Saturday night.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 2:

1. Skateboarding Makes Its Olympic Debut With USA Superstar Nyjah Huston

Twenty skateboarders show their style and individuality as men's street skateboarding makes its Olympic debut. The top eight skaters move on to the final.

Nyjah Huston, the most well-known American skateboarder with nearly five million Instagram followers and the highest-paid skateboarder in the world will now look to shine in the inaugural competition. Huston won the world title in 2017, 2018 and 2019. But he was relegated to silver at 2021 Worlds by Japanese Horigome Yuto.

This 26-year-old Tokyo gold medal favorite might very well be the most interesting athlete that the average fan, steeped in the history of legacy sports such as track, gymnastics and swimming, has never heard of heading into the Tokyo Games.

Arguably the sport’s most recognizable athlete, Huston grew up in Davis, California, where his family owned a skate park. He made his X Games debut as a pint-sized 11-year-old, garnering a reputation as a rising talent.

Now, with 10 X Games titles in street to his name, Huston has created an empire that includes a signature Nike shoe and an organization to bring clean water to underprivileged communities.

While the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics has led to some uncertainty in the skateboarding community, Huston says, “It’s about time…I’m just thankful that I’m in a place and time [to] hopefully be a part of it for the first time.”

Americans Jake Ilardi and Jagger Eaton will also compete for the men.

2. Swimming Awards Its First Medals

The first medals will be awarded in swimming with finals in four events: men’s 400m individual medley (IM), men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay.

The men’s 400m IM final will feature a pair of Americans in Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Two Americans, Connecticut's own Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell also reached the men’s 400m freestyle final.

Emma Weyant dominated the women’s 400m IM heats and is in line to take home gold in the event.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the 100m individual race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favored to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will contend for a medal.

Americans Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will also be competing in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals.

3. Simone Biles' Quest for More Gold Starts Early Sunday

Simone Biles, known as the greatest gymnast in history, discusses her motivation as well as the importance of pushing herself to her limits in preparation for Tokyo 2020.

For Simone Biles, the Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a competition in name only - an unparalleled talent, Biles has not lost an all-around competition since 2013.

She's a prohibitive favorite for four gold medals in Tokyo (team, all-around, vault and floor) and likely to contend for a fifth - the balance beam gold that eluded her at the 2016 Games in Rio, where she became the first U.S. woman to win four gymnastics gold medals at a single Games (one of her many history-making stats).

Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round Sunday as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final

4. American Surfers Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks Go for Gold

Meet athlete Carissa Moore as she talks about one of the Olympics newest events, surfing.

Weather permitting, the first surfing competition in the Olympics will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the first group of heats for the men. The first women’s heats will be at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Carissa Moore is the gold medal favorite for the women, and 19-year-old Caroline Marks could also contend for a medal. Expectations are lower for the American men, with both Kolohe Andino and John John Florence coming off injury.

Moore, a Hawaii native, started surfing when she was just 5 years old off the beaches of Waikiki with her dad, Chris. A prodigious talent, she impressed at a number of junior competitions and says that by age 12, she was talking with her dad about whether she wanted to pursue the sport professionally.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of hard work, but I also knew it would be really fun.”

In 2011, the then 18-year-old clinched her first world title, making her the youngest surfer to ever win the award. She has since claimed another three world titles (2013, 2015, 2019). One of the only pro surfers to attend a traditional brick and mortar high school, Moore graduated from Punahou High in Honolulu, the same school that former President Barack Obama attended. The 27-year-old is still coached by her father; they live in neighboring houses in Honolulu.

Two-time world champion Florence had one of the most difficult qualification processes to the Olympics because it involved an expedited recovery from an ACL injury. The Hawaii native missed a significant portion of the World Surf League in 2019 after tearing his ACL for the second time in 13 months earlier in 2019.

Five months after the injury, the 27-year-old competed at the final event of the season, earning enough points to edge Kelly Slater for the second and final U.S. Olympic spot.

