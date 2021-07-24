How Many Athletes Are in the Olympics for Team USA? By the Numbers

The Tokyo Olympics are underway, with one of the largest Team USA delegations ever.
Read on for some key statistics about U.S. athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
How many U.S. athletes compete in the Olympics?
According to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committe (USOPC), Team USA has 613 members this year.
Of them, 193 are returning Olympians, and 104 are Olympic medalists.
What are some facts and figures about Team USA?
The USOPC provided the following breakdown of Team USA by geography, gender, school and military affiliation, and more:
- Forty-six states and the District of Columbia are represented on the U.S. roster, with California (126), Florida (51), Colorado (34) and Texas (31) leading the way. Two athletes identify international hometowns, including water polo’s Luca Cupido from Italy and baseball’s Jack Lopez from Puerto Rico.
- The 2020 roster includes 329 women and 284 men, marking the third straight Olympic Games with more women on the U.S. roster. The Rio 2016 team included 294 women and 264 men, while London 2012 had 268 women and 262 men.
- Swimmer Katie Grimes is the youngest athlete at age 15, while equestrian Phillip Dutton will be competing at age 57.
- The 2020 team features 193 returning Olympians and 104 Olympic medalists, including 56 Olympic champions.
- The 2020 team is nearly 10% larger than the Rio 2016 Olympic Team, growing from 558 to 613 qualified athletes.
- The United States will be represented in 44 sports in Japan. Of the 338 medal events contested in Tokyo, Team USA will have at least one entry (athlete/team) in 268 of those events.
- Ten athletes have competed at the Youth Olympic Games and have won a combined nine Youth Olympic medals, including three golds. They are highlighted by Kevin McDowell, who won gold and silver medals in triathlon in 2010, and Noah Lyles, who won a gold medal in the 200 meters in 2018.
- Eighteen athletes on the roster self-identify ties to the military, including 16 with the Army, one with the Coast Guard and one with the Marines.
- Of the 613 U.S. athletes competing in Tokyo, more than 75% (463 athletes) competed collegiately at 169 schools.
- There are at least six sets of siblings on the team, including Jessica and Nelly Korda (golf), Henry Leverett and Jack Leverett III (shooting), Phillip and Ryan Chew (badminton), Kristen and Samantha Mewis (soccer), Erik and Kawika Shoji (volleyball), and Aria and Makenzie Fischer (water polo).
- The 613 athletes named to the U.S. roster mark the largest delegation by a non-host nation, and the second-largest delegation for Team USA, following the 648 athletes at the Atlanta Games in 1996.
- Four athletes on the roster have competed at the Olympics previously for other nations. Phillip Dutton will be making his seventh Olympic appearance, his fourth on Team USA, as he competed for Australia in 1996, 2000 and 2004. Amro El-Geziry competed in pentathlon for Egypt in 2008, 2012 and 2016; Ildar Hafizov wrestled for Uzbekistan in 2008; and Sally Kipyego ran track for Kenya in 2012.
- Dutton leads all returning Olympians and will make his seventh appearance at the Olympic Games. The six five-time Olympians include equestrian Steffen Peters, basketball players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, track athletes Abdi Abdirahman and Allyson Felix, and fencer Mariel Zagunis.
- Basketball players Bird and Taurasi are in pursuit of their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
