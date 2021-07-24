How Many Athletes Are in the Olympics for Team USA? By the Numbers

The Tokyo Olympics are underway, with one of the largest Team USA delegations ever.

Read on for some key statistics about U.S. athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

How many U.S. athletes compete in the Olympics?

According to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committe (USOPC), Team USA has 613 members this year.

Of them, 193 are returning Olympians, and 104 are Olympic medalists.

What are some facts and figures about Team USA?

The USOPC provided the following breakdown of Team USA by geography, gender, school and military affiliation, and more: