Ex-con and activist indicted for murder after killing NYC man, hiding body parts in freezer: DA

What to Know Sheldon Johnson was indicted on a slew of charges for the grisly discovery made by officers on March 6 at an apartment on Summit Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood, police said

During a wellness check, officers found a human torso and a foot in a plastic bin, while the victim's head, legs and arms were found in the freezer

Johnson was indicted on multiple counts of murder in the brutal killing, as well as manslaughter, robbery, burglary, weapon possession, evidence tampering and concealment of a human body

An ex-con who previously boasted about turning his life around, appearing on shows and even Joe Rogan's podcast, was indicted on murder and other charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in the Bronx, then dismembering the victim and hiding the chopped-up remains in his freezer, according to the district attorney.

Sheldon Johnson was indicted on a slew of charges for the grisly discovery made by officers on March 6 at an apartment on Summit Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood, police said. During a wellness check, officers found a human torso and a foot in a plastic bin, while the victim's head and several body parts were found in the freezer.

According to an investigation, Johnson shot 44-year-old Collin Small multiple times in the head around 1 a.m. on March 5, killing him. Police officials said a concerned neighbor reported hearing gunshots from the unit and saw a man coming and going from the building multiple times through the night, carrying various cleaning supplies.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Security camera footage from inside the building showed Johnson allegedly going in and out of the apartment carrying garbage bags and cleaning supplies, while also wearing a wig, sunglasses, a mask and different clothing.

The DA said Johnson decapitated Small then tried to hide the head and other hacked off body parts — including legs and arms — inside the freezer at his Manhattan apartment.

"The defendant allegedly shot the victim in the head, and then carved up the man’s body and took drastic measures to hide the evidence. This crime was as cruel as it was gruesome," said Bronx DA Darcel Clark.

Johnson was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of murder in the brutal killing, as well as manslaughter, robbery, burglary, weapon possession, evidence tampering and concealment of a human body. He was remanded following his arraignment at Bronx Supreme Court.

After spending 25 years in prison for attempted murder when he was a high-ranking member of the Bloods gang, the 48-year-old Johnson had spent his time recently working with the Queens Defenders office, talking about his efforts to reform himself and help other kids detach themselves from gang life.

Serving as a criminal justice advocate, Johnson was a guest on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in February, where he talked about his time in prison.

"Prison does two things to you: It brings out the best or it brings out the worst," Johnson said at the time.

After his initial arrest in March, Johnson shouted "I'm innocent" to reporters as he was led out of the police precinct in handcuffs.

According to sources, it's possible there had been a dispute between Small and Johnson stemming from the time they spent in prison together.

Johnson's next court appearance is scheduled for June 12. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.