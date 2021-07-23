4 to Watch: First Medals, Basketball 3×3's Debut, Swimming and NYC Fencer

The Opening Ceremony is in the books -- and there is no shortage of must-see action on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics. The first gold medal of the Games will be awarded Friday night -- and could go to Team USA, while all eyes will be on the pool as swimming heats get underway early Saturday without American superstar Simone Manuel in the relay.

Also coming up: Basketball 3x3 makes its Olympic debut (never heard of it? we've got an explainer below) and Bronx hometown hero Daryl Homer looks to earn his first Olympic gold in the men's individual sabre fencing competition.

Without further ado, here are our 4 to Watch on Day 1:

1. First Medals of Tokyo Olympics to Be Awarded

Less than 24 hours after the Tokyo Opening Ceremony, the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded -- and it could go to Team USA.

On Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET, the women’s 10m air rifle finals will begin. Ginny Thrasher earned gold for Team USA in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where it was also the first medal event of the Games. In Tokyo, Americans Mary Tucker and Ali Weisz are strong contenders to reach the podium in their Olympic debuts.

The next medal event to commence will be the men’s road race in cycling, which begins at 10 p.m. ET. After that, medals will be awarded in weightlifting, archery, judo, fencing and taekwondo.

Both NBC Sports and NBC will feature replays Saturday.

2. Swimming Action Gets Underway in Tokyo

"Get that kid out of there!" is what the swimmer remembers hearing.

The swimming competitions at the Tokyo Games make a splash starting Saturday morning.

Action will begin at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday with heats in six events: men’s 400m IM, women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM, men’s 100m breaststroke and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The finals for the men’s 400m IM, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay will take place Saturday night beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Chase Kalisz (men’s 400m IM); Torri Huske and Claire Curzan (women’s 100m butterfly); Connecticut's own Kieran Smith (men’s 400m freestyle); Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger (women’s 400 IM); Michael Andrew (men’s 100m breaststroke); and Abbey Weitzeil and Erika Brown (women’s 4x100m relay) will be among the top Americans to watch on the first day of the swimming competitions.

One of the biggest questions going into Tokyo was whether or not Simone Manuel would be included in the women’s 4x100m relay team. The four-time Olympic medalist took gold in the women’s 100m freestyle and 4x100m relay in Rio, but she failed to qualify in the 100m freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

She secured her spot on the Olympic swimming team by winning the 50m freestyle at the trials, but it remains unclear if she will get a chance to go for another gold as part of the relay team.

Smith, a Ridgefield native, swam a personal best -- 3:44:86 -- while competing in the 400m freestyle event in the trials in Omaha, Nebraska. That time was nearly three seconds better than his previous best and was enough to qualify him for a spot on the Olympic team in Tokyo.

Smith's Olympic debut will also mark the first time he's on the national team. He knows he'll need to go even faster to have a shot at a medal — especially against a powerful Australian squad.

Defending Olympic champion Mack Horton posted a faster time than Smith at his country's trials, and it wasn't even good enough to make the Aussie team.

3. Basketball 3x3 Makes Olympic Debut in Tokyo

WNBA player Stefanie Dolson fact checks her Wikipedia to page ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

There are several new sports making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo, and Friday is when you can first catch the exciting action.

What exactly is basketball 3x3, you ask? It's making its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but has been around for the past two decades (you may have seen it played in streets and gyms, though in a less formal way than you'll see in Japan.)

The sport has four main components: one basket on one half-court; two teams of three players and up to one sub per team; 12-second shot-clock; and the first team to reach 21 points or has the highest score after 10 minutes wins.

For Team USA, look for Princeton alumni Kareem Maddox to help lead the charge on the men's side. Maddox, a 31-year-old Princeton alumn, was voted MVP of the 2018 USA basketball 3x3 National Championship and is a member of the New York Athletic Club. He's been playing 3x3 professionally since his college days.

On the women's side, Port Jervis' own Stephanie Dolson will feature in the 3x3. The 29-year-old WNBA player will participate in her first Olympics in Tokyo this summer. Golson most recently won a gold at the 2019 World Championships and owns a 43-3 record with USA basketball teams, including five-on-five and 3x3 in major competitions as well as exhibition games.

During her high school career, she led Minisink Valley High School to four-straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section 9 championship game appearances and plays professionals for the WNBC's Chicago Sky.

A former center for the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team, Dolson was part of the squad that won back-to-back national championships in 2013 and 2014.

The women’s 3x3 basketball tournament will tip off at 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday. The U.S. women’s team will take the floor for the first time against France on Saturday at 4:55 a.m. ET, followed by a game against Mongolia at 8 a.m. ET.

4. Bronx Fencer Daryl Homer Kicks Off Men's Sabre Prelims in Bid to Earn His First Olympic Gold

Olympic fencing competition in Tokyo gets underway Friday with preliminary rounds on all pistes in the men's individual sabre and women's individual epee competitions. Semifinals and medal matches will be held early Saturday (US time).

Look for 31-year-old Daryl Homer of the Bronx in the men's preliminary sabre rounds as he aims to top his silver medal from Rio in these Summer Games. Homer, who attended St. John's University and trained at the Manhattan Fencing Center, is a three-time Olympian who became the first U.S. sabre fencer to win an individual silver medal at the Games since 1904 when he did it in Brazil five years ago.

Homer was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands but moved to New York with his mother and sister when he was just 5 years old. He started fencing six years later after reading about it in the dictionary, according to his Team USA bio, and has been most inspired by Keeth Smart, the first American men's sabre fence to earn a No. 1 world ranking. Smart also served as a former coach and mentor to Homer.

Now the New York fencer is looking to pay it forward, serving as a brand ambassador for a charity called Fencing in the Schools, which aims to introduce the sport to children all over America.

