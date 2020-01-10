Mets

Mets, Syndergaard Agree to $9.7 Million Salary for 2020

AP

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

What to Know

  • Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year deal with the New York Mets to avoid salary arbitration
  • Syndergaard is coming off a fairly disappointing season in which he made $6 million. He went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 197 2/3 innings
  • Syndergaard's name has been mentioned in trade talk on several occasions - including last summer

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year deal with the New York Mets to avoid salary arbitration.

Syndergaard is coming off a fairly disappointing season in which he made $6 million. He went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 197 2/3 innings.

Syndergaard bristled at pitching to No. 1 catcher Wilson Ramos and has had a rocky relationship with the Mets' front office at times. Syndergaard's name has been mentioned in trade talk on several occasions - including last summer.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound right-hander nicknamed Thor has power stuff, good control, an impressive array of pitches and all sorts of upside. He's 27 years old and under club control for two more seasons.

At the beginning of the offseason, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Syndergaard would return in 2020 to slot right back into the rotation behind two-time defending Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in five major league seasons. He can become a free agent after the 2021 season.

