Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are no words for Justin Jefferson.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.

Facing a fourth-and-18 while trailing 27-23, Jefferson jumped up for a prayer from Kirk Cousins and made a catch that needs to be seen to be believed. Check it out for yourselves:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The alternate angles of the grab make it even crazier:

Jefferson nearly added a second touchdown to his statline to cap off the drive. He made a catch on third-and-goal that was initially ruled a score, but the referees eventually overturned it and put the ball at the Bills’ 1-yard line.

That’s when the chaos really began.

The Vikings failed to score on a pair of fourth-and-goal attempts from the 1. The Bills got the ball back and immediately proceeded to fumble the ball in the endzone, giving the Vikings a chance to pounce and take their first lead of the game.

Buffalo bounced back by driving down the field and kicking a game-tying field goal that sent the game into overtime. Minnesota received the overtime kickoff and Jefferson went right back to work.

He caught his ninth pass of the game on the Vikings’ second play of overtime. Another pass sailed over his head, but he drew a pass interference call to move the chains and catch No. 10 brought the Vikings to the edge of the endzone. The team went backwards from there, though, and settled for a field goal to go up 33-30. The Vikings’ defense came through in the end to steal a win as Patrick Peterson jumped in front of a pass from Josh Allen.

A Minnesota loss could have detracted from the legacy of Jefferson’s ridiculous catch. Instead, the play will now live in Vikings lore as a key moment from an unforgettable win as they move to 8-1 on the season.