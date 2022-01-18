mayor eric adams

Adams Enjoying Early Honeymoon With Voters: Poll

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has the rare distinction of a positive favorability rating with every single demographic, geographic and political group in a new poll

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is enjoying an early honeymoon with the voters, who rate him more favorably than any other politician or political institution in the state.

That's the finding of a new Siena College poll released Tuesday, which put Adams at a +22 net favorability rating, higher than any local, state or federal official or body in the survey.

Adams, a Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Democrat-again, has net positive scores with every single political, geographic and demographic group in the statewide poll of registered voters -- including a +9 rating among Republicans and a +21 rating among those who identify as politically conservative.

In New York City, the mayor's favorability rating is a whopping +43, the poll found.

The statewide poll of 806 registered voters was conducted Jan. 9-13 and has a margin of error of 4.0 percentage points.

