2 women killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 East in Manchester, Conn.

Two women have died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 East in Manchester on Saturday morning.

State police said 44-year-old Brenda Mendrell, of Hartford, was driving an Audi westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway near exit 61 around 4:30 a.m.

As Mendrell was driving the wrong way, troopers said she collided head-on with a FedEx tractor-trailer truck in the right lane and then hit another truck in the center lane.

Mendrell and her passenger, identified as 44-year-old Jermyra Cortes, of Hartford, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck that was struck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The FedEx tractor-trailer truck driver was not injured.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the crash to address what firefighters said was a significant fuel spill.

The eastbound side of the highway was closed between exits 61 and 62 for hours. It has since fully reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.