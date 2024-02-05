Royal Family

Prince Harry flying back to UK after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace announced the king's diagnosis on Feb. 5

By Anna Kaplan, Mahalia Dobson and Max Taylor | TODAY

Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. after it was announced Feb. 5 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told NBC News.

Harry spoke with his father about the diagnosis and will travel to the U.K. in the coming days, the source said.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that a "separate issue of concern was noted" during Charles' treatment for benign prostate enlargement last month, and that subsequent tests identified a form of cancer.

A spokesperson for the palace confirmed to NBC News that Charles personally told his sons, Harry and Prince William, about his diagnosis.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday. The king underwent surgery for benign prostate enlargement last month.

Buckingham Palace did not specify what kind of cancer Charles has, but a palace spokesperson said it is not prostate cancer.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the palace said in a statement.

Charles started regular treatments on Feb. 5, and his doctors advised for him to postpone public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace added Charles remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Charles was admitted to the private London Clinic hospital on Jan. 26 and discharged on Jan. 29 after a scheduled corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

