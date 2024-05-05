Washington DC

Man dies after crashing into White House security barrier, police say

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

By Gerardo Pons

A D.C. Police Department patrol SUV.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A man has died after crashing into a White House exterior barrier on Saturday evening, according to the Secret Service.

The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. when a car traveling at a high rate of speed collided with the eastern side of the White House exterior barrier at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, officials said.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the Washington D.C. Police Department said in a statement.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

