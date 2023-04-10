Five Dead and Eight Injured in Shooting at Louisville Bank

At least five people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky officials confirmed.

Police received reports of a shooter at Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to NBC affiliate WAVE, and the first officers arrived to find an active shooting happening and ended up in a shootout with the attacker.

The shooter also died at the bank, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters at a news conference Monday morning, though it was not immediately clear if the shooter was killed by police or died by suicide.

The assailant is believed to have been an employee who may have suffered from mental health issues, according to NBC News sources.

Humphrey said the wounded victims were hospitalized at University of Louisville Hospital in varying conditions. At least one of those injured was a Louisville Metro police officer.

Soon after the shooting, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear talked with the media, fighting back tears, telling reporters at least one of the dead was a friend.

"This is awful," Beshear said. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

Old National Bank provided a statement to WAVE and said its chief executive, Jim Ryan, was en route to Louisville.

“The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said in the statement. “As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he lost two friends friend in the shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.