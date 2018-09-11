Remembering Sept. 11 in Photos

On the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, thousands of family members, survivors, emergency responders and visitors made their way to the twin reflection pools at the National September 11 Memorial Museum to remember victims of the September 11 attacks.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to mark the attacks in the field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after 40 passengers and crew members attempted to regain control of the plane from hijackers. Vice President Mike Pence stayed in D.C. to participate in the remembrance at the Pentagon, which was also struck by a plane on 9/11.