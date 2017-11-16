Flames Rip Through Pennsylvania Senior Living Community

Crews battled heavy flames at an assisted living facility late Thursday night into early Friday morning. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville was on scene.

Flames ripped through a senior living community in Chester County, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

More than twenty residents of the Barclay Friends community on the 700 block of North Franklin Street in West Chester have been taken to hospitals.

Altogether, 140 residents, some in wheelchairs, were evacuated as temperatures dipped to 40 degrees. Unhurt residents were being reunited with friends and family at a shelter nearby; the Red Cross is responding to help those displaced.

The massive fire apparently broke out before 11 p.m. Thursday and reached 5 alarms as crews worked to contain the flames and get residents to safety.





One witness reported seeing multiple people rescued from burning buildings.

Barclay Friends is a senior living community that provides professional nursing staff 24 hours a day, meals and other services, according to its website.

