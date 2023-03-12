8 Dead After Boat Capsizes at San Diego Beach

Eight people are dead after a panga boat capsized at Black's Beach in San Diego, California Saturday night, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

At about 11:30 p.m. SDFD Lifeguards received a 911 call from a Spanish-speaking person saying she was on a panga boat with eight people that made it to shore at Black's Beach and that another panga boat with 15 people had capsized and people were in the water, SDFD said.

Lifeguards at first could not access the beach because of the high tide but continued north to find lifeless bodies and two overturned panga boats near Black Gold Road.

Additional lifeguards and firefighters arrived along with Customs and Border Protection and medics to help the victims.

Lifeguards at the scene found seven bodies deceased and while pulling victims from knee-deep water, CBP officers found an eight-person deceased.

"After an hour of searching and recovering bodies, we [San Diego Lifeguards] were in recovery mode for about five hours after that," said Chief James Gartland, with SDFD Lifeguards.

Several lifejackets and fuel barrels were also found, SDFD said. All victims were turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

"This is one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies that I can think of in California, certainly here in the city of San Diego," Gartland said.

Since 2017, we've had a 771% increase in human trafficking in the Southern California coastal region and since 2021, there have been 23 lives lost at sea, said Capt. James Spitler, sector commander for the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego.

"This is not necessarily people trying to find a better life," Spitler said. "This is part of a trans-national criminal organization effort to smuggle people into the United States. These people are often labor-trafficked and sex- trafficked when they arrive."

Several agencies have responded to the scene including San Diego Police, CBP, US Coast Guard, State Lifeguards and UC San Diego Police.

Amber Frias/ NBC 7 Investigators at the scene where a panga boat capsized in Black's Beach, La Jolla on March 12, 2023.

SDFD said they continue to search for others Sunday morning. SDFD has not yet confirmed the total number of people that were on board the two boats.

Black's Beach is a secluded section of beach beneath bluffs in Torrey Pines on the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla, San Diego.

