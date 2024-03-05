mega millions

Winning numbers to be drawn Tuesday for $650 million Mega Millions jackpot

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

The winning numbers for the $650 million Mega Millions jackpot are set to be drawn Tuesday night. This is only the seventh time in the history of the game that the grand prize has reached such an amount.

The $650 million prize up for grabs on Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for tonight's drawing would be an estimated $308.6 million.

The potential jackpot is the seventh-largest in the game and the 18th-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

U.S. & World

solar eclipse

Wear these colors to enhance viewing experience of April's total solar eclipse

Elections

Why do we vote on Tuesdays? Here's how the Election Day tradition began

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

This article tagged under:

mega millions
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us