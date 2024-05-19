Flushing

Body found by Queens marina near Citi Field

By Melissa Colorado

The body of a 35-year-old man was pulled from the water of a Queens marina Saturday night, according to police, as officials look into what happened to the man and how his body may have ended up there.

The disturbing discovery was made at the World's Fair Marina just before 2 p.m. after the body washed up along the shore of Flushing Bay, not far from Citi Field. The NYPD, parks enforcement officers, and personnel from the city medical examiner’s office were at the scene shortly after.

The cause of death remains a mystery, as does the man's identity. Police were tracking down the man’s family to notify them of his passing before they release his name to the public.

The medical examiner's officer will determine a cause of death. An investigation is ongoing.

