Wrong-way crash in NY ends in chaos, men seen beating with bat and wielding shotgun

A wrong-way crash in a New York city resulted in chaos on the streets, as disturbing video from the scene showed a man beating another with a baseball bat, and another man pointing a shotgun while he walked around.

The violence unfolded near Pershing Avenue Park in Poughkeepsie Sunday afternoon, according to police. Detectives said that after a wrong-way crash in which a car struck two people, a bloody clash broke out on the street.

One person was stabbed with a knife, according to police, while another person was beaten with a baseball bat, with video showing the attacker raising the bat above his head with two hands before repeatedly wailing on the person on the ground.

At another point during disturbing video taken from the scene, a man can be seen pointing a shotgun around as he wanders the street.

Two people were rushed to the hospital as a result, one of whom suffered critical injuries. Police have not been able to identify that patient yet.

Poughkeepsie police were still trying to piece together what happened as of Monday night, reaching out to the public for help as they sort through the bloody aftermath. They believe there are multiple witnesses and more people who may have recorded the mayhem on their phones, and they wish to speak with those individuals.

Two people were arrested. They have not been identified and charges against them were not immediately clear.