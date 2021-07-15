CRIME STOPPERS

Women Attack NYC Laundry Employee After Being Asked to Wear Masks, Wild Video Shows

The victim told News 12 he needed a dozen stitches to the head to close the wounds suffered in the early-morning attack, all of which was caught on camera

Police are looking for two women who allegedly punched a 69-year-old employee in a Brooklyn laundromat, then bashed him in the head with a vase (and threw it at him) when he asked them to wear masks last month, authorities say.

The NYPD just released surveillance footage of the wild June 8 attack at Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.

It shows the two unmasked women walking in the laundromat. Then it cuts ahead to a full-on attack, with the victim falling into laundry machines and writhing around on the floor in a pink comforter that had been thrown at him as the attackers flee.

The victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his head. He later told News 12 he needed a dozen stitches.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the above surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

