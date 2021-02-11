Westchester County

Woman With Infant in Car Leads Police on Chase Before Crashing

When the woman’s car crashed near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge, police saw an infant in the back seat and called Child Protective Services

A woman with an infant in her car was arrested in Westchester County after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash and an injured officer, police said.

The chase started shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Hutchinson River Parkway near New Rochelle, the Journal News reported.

New York state police joined Westchester County officers as the pursuit continued about 30 miles north on I-684, police said.

When the woman’s car crashed near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge, police saw an infant in the back seat and called Child Protective Services.

Police said an officer was injured during the chase. Details including the officer’s condition, the woman’s name, and the charges she faces were not immediately released.

