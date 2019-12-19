SOHO

Woman Struck and Killed By Box Truck in SoHo: Police

The scene where a woman was struck and killed by a box truck at Broadway and Howard Street in SoHo on December 19, 2019.

A young woman was fatally struck by a box truck backing up along a busy road during rush hour in Manhattan, police said.

Police said right before 5 p.m., the box truck was traveling south on Broadway when it passed Howard Street in SoHo, and began to reverse. That’s when a 26-year-old woman walking along the crosswalk was hit, police and witnesses said. First responders rushed to the scene, but the woman could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the intersection.

Horrified witnesses said all they heard was “a few thuds” as the woman was struck.

The driver, who was not yet facing charges or charged with a crime, remained at the scene and was being interviewed by detectives. Police are investigating to see if the accident could have been prevented.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

