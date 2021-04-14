Woman Shot and Killed at City Island Construction Site

A woman was shot an killed while working at a construction site in the Bronx by a gunman who allegedly rolled up to the scene on a bicycle before opening fire, law enforcement sources said.

The gunfire broke out after 12 p.m. just off the bridge onto City Island, police said. A man who lives in the area rode a bike to the construction site where the woman had been working as part of a crew, directing traffic around the area, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooter got off his bicycle and opened fire, shooting the woman, the law enforcement sources said. The gun that was used was left in the street. After firing the weapon, the gunman went to get back on his bike to leave the scene.

That's when the victim's boyfriend, who is believed to be a construction worker as well, saw the shooting and struck the suspect with his car, law enforcement sources said. According to neighbors, the boyfriend put the car in reverse and struck the gunman a second time, before rushing over to the injured woman and starting CPR.

The unidentified victim was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Several people in the community said they would see the woman direct traffic at the location every day, and that she was always a kind, bubbly person.

In a statement following the shooting, Northeast Remsco Construction said they were "shocked and saddened to learn that one of our employees on our City Island project has been the victim of a violent crime. At this time, we are still receiving information and are working to provide support to those impacted."

Police have not said how the suspect and the woman knew each other, but he is said to have brought her food in the past. The gunman was also taken to a nearby hospital, and was in police custody. His condition was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.