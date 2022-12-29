Woman Fatally Stabs Father, Injures Sister in Brooklyn Home: NYPD Sources

A Brooklyn woman who claimed to police that home invaders stabbed her father to death and injured her sister on Thursday is now under investigation for the crime, multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

A high-ranking NYPD source confirmed that the daughter behind the attack at a Bensonhurst home allegedly made statements to detectives indicating she made up the home invasion story. Authorities said the two sisters were both injured: the elder one with stab wounds to her hands and the younger one with stab wounds on her body.

Their 61-year-old father died from multiple stab wounds, according to a senior official at the scene.

Law enforcement officials were initially looking for two suspects wearing all black and ski masks, but they now believe the attack was a domestic violence situation.

One neighbor who did not wish to be identified said the elder daughter came banging on her door, asking her to open it. At the same time, that neighbor said they could hear the father yelling for someone to call 911. She added that she opened the door, and what she saw scared her so much that she slammed the door shut.

This is a developing story and no other information was immediately available.