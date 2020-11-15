Storm Team 4

Wind Gusts Up to 60 MPH, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Tri-State

A wind advisory is in effect for most of Sunday for Long Island and the Connecticut coast

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to break up a Sunday that started relatively quiet, but chilly.

Storm Team 4 is tracking a potent cold front that will slide across the tri-state Sunday evening. That front is expected to create a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing destructive wind gusts over 60 mph.

The line of storms will move from west to east, entering the region around 6 p.m. and moving east off Long Island around 11 p.m. Gusty winds could roll through the area ahead of the severe storms.

Those in the tri-state should prepare for the possibility of down trees and power lines.

A wind advisory is in effect for Long Island and the Connecticut coast until 12 a.m.

