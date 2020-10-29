Strong Winds Leave Crane Dangling At Midtown Skyscraper; 4 Blocks Shut Down

A crane perched near the top of a midtown high rise was left dangling due to strong winds Thursday evening, city officials said, forcing four blocks in Manhattan to close down as debris came falling from above.

The crane was located adjacent to the top of the 85-story building at 111 West 57th Street, near Sixth Avenue. The skyscraper, also known as the Steinway Tower, has been under construction, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. The building's website said that the "iconic new tower" was set to be completed this year.

The city said that the crane did not collapse, but debris did fall from buildings. Video showed the crane spinning in the wind, high above the ground and coming very close to the new mega-luxury high rise overlooking Central Park. Some videos showed pieces of larger debris plummeting from the high floors, creating sparks as it struck lower parts of the crane before falling onto the street below, which had multiple pieces of what appeared to be metal strewn about.

Four blocks in the area were closed off amid the incident. Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were at the scene investigating, the city said. No injuries were reported.

The crane malfunction comes eight years to the day after a different crane on a high-rise on the exact same block collapsed amid the powerful winds from Superstorm Sandy. In that 2012 scenario, the crane was near the top of 157th 57th Street, another luxury tower along so-called "Billionaires' Row."

That crane was left dangling over the street until the severe weather was able to pass, and workers were able to safely secure it.

