67-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Being Hit in Head by Falling Debris in NYC

What to Know A 67-year-old woman walking along a sidewalk in Queens was struck in the head by falling debris, according to police

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Memorial Hospital. Her injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to police

The plywood allegedly fell from a scaffolding on Main Street, police said; It is unclear if the gusts of winds played a part in this incident.

A 67-year-old woman walking along a sidewalk in Queens was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck in the head by falling debris, according to police.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital.

The plywood allegedly fell from a scaffolding on Main Street in the Flushing area of the borough.

It is unclear if the gusts of winds played a part in this incident.

Thursday looks to be a blustery day -- and though temperatures will see highs around 48 degrees, raging wind gusts of up to 50 mph will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s for most of the day.

Gusts of winds are a concern for the city's Department of Buildings, which has advised property owners, contractors and crane operators to take precautionary measures Thursday -- or face violations. This is done in an effort to reduce the possibility of flying debris, which is of worry during high wind days.