Heavy Rain From Zeta Heads to Tri-State Ahead of Coldest Air, Possible Snowflakes by Halloween

What to Know Cool and cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday but it should be dry much of the day

We get a brief break from the gloomy weather Wednesday before remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrive

You can expect significant rain and gusty winds Thursday ahead of the coldest air of the season; Snowflakes are possible Friday

The gloomy weather across the tri-state could be here to stay as forecasters anticipate heavy rain and maybe even the first flakes of snow for the end of the week.

Conditions remain foggy and drizzly Tuesday morning but it's expected to get drier as the day progresses. A few more showers could return overnight but Wednesday looks better, with some sunshine at times, before things go down the drain again on Thursday once the remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrive.

The region could see heavy rain throughout Thursday with lingering showers and gusty winds. Some snow is possible north of I-95 as the coldest air of the season arrive around Friday night.

Temperatures float in the high 50s throughout the week but the mercury is expected to dip below 50 degrees Friday.

Fortunately, the skies should clear in time for Halloween, though it remains seasonably chilly Saturday.