Water Main Break Sends Water Gushing Onto NYC Sidewalk, Street

What to Know A water main break in Brooklyn has left some residents wading through the flooding in their very own homes.

The water main break on 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place in Brooklyn was reported early Wednesday afternoon.

News 4 New York was at the scene and spoke with an area landlord who said he had 4 feet of water in his basement and that two of his buildings located on the block of the water main break lost power.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where water could be seen gushing out of the ground. Although it is still unclear what happened, it appears that a contractor may have hit the water main.

While the landlord's buildings do not have power, there appears to be power at the end of the block where the main break is since businesses in that area seem to be operating like normal.

The investigation as to what happen is ongoing. The Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Buildings were at the scene assessing the situation.

Additional information was not immediately available.