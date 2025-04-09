NYC school asbestos inspections are badly lacking, as custodians check for carcinogen

Parents want to trust that the schools their kids attend are safe. But one of New York City’s top watchdogs found when it comes to a major requirement — sending specially trained inspectors to look for leaking asbestos — the city is failing badly.

Alarming findings from the NYC comptroller’s office audit found an overwhelming majority of city schools have not been properly inspected for asbestos, falling far short of federal standards.

“Unfortunately our audit found the city is wildly out of compliance,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander.

He said the city gets a failing grade following a decades-old promise to the federal government. In 1993, inspectors found exposed asbestos in so many schools, then-Mayor David Dinkins delayed the start of classes for a week.

That led to an agreement: About 1,400 school buildings would get a special asbestos inspection every three years.

But a map released by Lander’s office used a red dot to show a school that did not get a timely inspection:

Among the 1,400 schools, there were 1,100 that had not been properly inspected.

“You just want to know that your babies are safe in those school buildings,” said Lander.

City officials said there is no health risk to schoolchildren and staff because the so-called regular inspections have been performed by custodial staff.

“We do perform testing and inspections throughout the year….we look forward to continuing these comprehensive efforts to keep schools free of asbestos,” the city’s Department of Education said in a statement.

The teachers union said they provide a layer of backup themselves by sending in their own remedial teams if necessary.

“We literally have someone in that building within 24 hours of getting a complaint,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

In addition to the teachers union, an advocate for more than 1,000 kids said the lack of inspections found in the report represent a myriad of potential problems.

“This is a student issue, a health issue, a workplace issue and a climate issue,” said Shiv Soin, a student advocate with the nonprofit group Triage.

Neither City Hall nor the Department of Education offered an explanation as to why they failed to meet the federal schedule of regular, specialized asbestos inspections. However, the comptroller’s office did acknowledge the city has picked up the pace in recent months in looking for asbestos.