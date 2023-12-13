2 students injured following altercation at Middletown middle school, leading to lockdown

Two students were injured following a fight -- possibly involving a knife -- at a Middletown, New York middle school on Wednesday, school officials said.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Monhagen Middle School on County Road 78.

The school went into lockdown after an incident with what school officials said is believed to be a knife, the district said in a statement on the school's website. The school said a "full physical grid check" of the school campus took place and it was determined the incident was isolated to one area of the school.

The injured students were transported for medical care and their families were being contacted, the statement read.

"Thank you for your patience as we navigate this serious matter," the school statement said. "Our educators and staff are incredible individuals. Your resilience and calmness in supporting our young people is to be commended."

Early dismissal was taking place at 9:45 a.m. starting with bus students first followed by parent/guardian pickup.

Maple Hill Elementary School, which had been on a lockdown, is operating on a normal school but will remain on a lockout, according to the school district.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community," the district said.

The school said the students involved were in police custody.