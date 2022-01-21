Two NYPD Officers in Critical Condition After Shot in Harlem During Domestic Violence Call: Police Official

Two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem Friday evening while responding to a domestic violence call, according to a senior police official, with one clinging to life at the hospital and the other battling very serious injuries, police sources told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred on West 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near Harlem Hospital. Two uniformed officers responded to the domestic violence call involving a mother and her son.

Two officers were badly injured, a senior police official said. Three police sources told NBC New York that one of the officers was fighting to survive, while the other was dealing with very serious injuries as well. Both were being treated at Harlem Hospital.

The suspect was also shot, but their condition was not immediately clear.

There was a large police presence in the area immediately after.

It was the third incident in less than 72 hours involving NYPD officers getting shot in the line of duty, following an incident in the Bronx late Tuesday night and another officer shot early Thursday morning on Staten Island.

The officer officer in the Bronx, who was shot in the leg while scuffling with a teenage suspect, has already been released from the hospital. The officer who was shot in the leg while serving a search warrant for drugs in Staten Island underwent surgery at the hospital, where he was recovering. He was said to be in stable condition, but his injury was serious.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.