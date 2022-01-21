mayor eric adams

‘It Is Our City Against the Killers': See Eric Adams' Impassioned Speech on NYPD Shooting

The mayor, a former cop himself, had a powerful message to New Yorkers Friday night after a young NYPD officer's death

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has only been in office for three weeks, and already five NYPD officers have been shot, one fatally Friday night.

An emotional, enraged mayor stepped to a podium at Harlem Hospital Friday night, with one officer being prepared for burial and another fighting for his life, and delivered a powerful message to the city.

"It is our city against the killers. It is our city against the killers. This was just not an attack on three brave officers, this was an attack on the city of New York, it is an attack on the children and families of this city," the mayor said.

"We must save this city together."

See the mayor's remarks, which run about 6:30 long, in the player above or click here.

