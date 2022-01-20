NYPD

NYPD Officer Shot on Staten Island, in Stable Condition

It was the second time in less than 36 hours that an NYPD officer was shot in the line of duty

By Myles Miller and Marc Santia

An NYPD officer was shot on Staten Island early Thursday morning, three senior police officials said.

The officer is in stable condition, they added.

Preliminary reports indicate the officer was shot through a door while executing a search warrant. Officers returned fire, and the suspect may have been shot as well.

It was the second time in less than 36 hours that a New York City cop was shot in the line of duty, following an incident in the Bronx late Tuesday night.

That officer, who was shot in the leg while scuffling with a teenage suspect, has already been released from the hospital.

A police officer was shot in the leg in the Bronx Tuesday night after a scuffle with a teenage suspect, who was also shot. Romney Smith reports.

According to NYPD data, shooting incidents citywide are up 16% this year versus the same period last year.

This is a developing story.

