NYPD Officer Shot in Bronx: Police Official

A police officer was hospitalized after getting shot in the Bronx Tuesday night, an NYPD official told NBC New York.

Few details regarding the shooting were immediately available, other than the shooting occurred on Lorillard Place near Third Avenue in the Belmont section. The location is just two blocks from the famed Little Italy on Arthur Avenue.

A police spokesperson said that the officer was shot in the leg, and taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect also was hospitalized after being struck by a bullet in the leg. A police official said that the suspect is just 16 years old, and shot himself as well as the cop.

A police source said there was a scuffle between the officer and the suspect, who appears to have fired both shots. There were no reports of any shots fired by the officer, according to the police source.

The officer is expected to recover; the condition of the suspect was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

