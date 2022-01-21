NYPD

NYPD in Mourning: What We Know About Fallen Officer

Two officers were shot, one fatally, responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday night

A 22-year-old police officer is dead after being shot during a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday night, and emotional NYPD leaders said the whole city should now be in mourning for his loss.

Here's what we know about the fallen officer.

  • Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described him as a "son, husband, officer and friend."
  • Officials said he was assigned to the 32nd Precinct, headquartered on the same block as the shooting, which took place at 119 W. 135th Street, less than a quarter-mile away.
  • Union officials, at a news conference at Harlem Hospital, said the officer's body would likely be transported later that evening.
