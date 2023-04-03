Source: Trump to Be Told He Is Under Arrest at Manhattan DA Office Surrender, Mugshot TBD

For weeks, public intrigue hinged on whether the Manhattan grand jury would indict. Even with the charges still sealed, interest now is turning to how Donald Trump will be processed for his expected criminal arraignment on Tuesday.

Discussions were ongoing around the plans well into Monday given the unprecedented nature of the logistics: Trump is the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. His Secret Service detail has remained with him since he left office, and security of that profile has never had to lead someone into court for a grand jury indictment.

The mugshot question is still up in the air. Here's what we know so far, according to a source with direct knowledge of Monday's meeting between Secret Service, court officers and the Manhattan district attorney's office:

Will Trump be arrested? The former president is expected to surrender at the Manhattan district attorney's office, at which point a member of that office will inform him he is under arrest pursuant to the indictment.

How will he be processed? Trump will be processed at 100 Centre Street, the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. He will be fingerprinted there, the source told NBC News. No DNA will be taken. A potential mugshot is still up in the air. Sources indicated there was some concern it could be leaked.

Then what? The former president will be escorted to a room on the 15th floor. He will not be handcuffed, nor will he stop in a holding cell. Media will be kept at a distance. The arraignment is expected to be brief. Trump then is scheduled to fly back to Florida, where he is expected to deliver a public address Tuesday night from Mar-a-Lago.

For the first time in history, a U.S. president has been indicted on criminal charges, as Donald Trump will be charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. NBC New York has team coverage of the historic grand jury indictment.