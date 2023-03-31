Donald Trump Mugshot Might Not Happen Before Arraignment — Or At All, Sources Say

Donald Trump will be fingerprinted before his arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday but might not be forced to pose for a mugshot, sources familiar with the still-evolving planning process said Friday.

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday; sources previously told NBC News he faces more than 30 counts in that indictment, though the exact nature of the charges is not clear.

According to the sources familiar with the planning, Trump will fly into LaGuardia Airport Monday night, stay at Trump Tower, and then go downtown to lower Manhattan around 1 p.m. Tuesday to surrender.

He is expected to be taken to a courtroom on the 15th floor -- without handcuffs and without a stop in a holding cell.

Once Trump arrives in the courtroom, the sources said, he is likely to be fingerprinted then and there with a machine in the back of the court -- but as there is no equipment in the courtroom to take a mugshot, one might not be taken at all, the sources indicated.

However, discussions are still taking place as to whether equipment can be put in place in time to take a mugshot, the sources said.

Trump will be arraigned and then leave the court and the building, the sources said. It is unclear if, when or where he would make a public statement after the arraignment.

As a precaution, all Supreme Court cases on the upper floors of the building are expected be adjourned Tuesday afternoon to minimize the number of people around, though all details remain fluid ahead of Tuesday. Criminal court cases on lower floors are expected to continue, however.